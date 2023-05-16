News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on weak cues amid profit booking

May 16, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday on weak global cues amid debt ceiling negotiations in the U.S., while analysts expect investors to book profits after a 5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 in the financial year 2024 so far.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.12% at 18,265.30 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.14% to 61,853.14.

