INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on U.S. debt deal concerns

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday after hitting five-month highs in three sessions in a row, as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Congress' approval of the debt deal, while fresh concerns about China's stuttering economic recovery weighed on the sentiment.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.26% at 18,585.35 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.26% to 62,801.08.

($1 = 82.7159 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.