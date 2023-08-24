INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on RBI's inflation outlook

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday amid caution after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting minutes flagged inflation risks.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.56% at 19,278.25 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.63% to 64,839.03.

($1 = 82.6230 Indian rupees)

