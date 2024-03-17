INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on profit booking near record high levels

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, on broad-based profit booking near record high levels, while small- and mid-caps were muted after posting their worst week in 15 months.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.15% to 21,990.10, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.08% to 72,587.30, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged losses. Small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were flat at the open.

