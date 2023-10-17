INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on Middle East tensions, US rate jitters

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Wednesday, as intensifying conflict in the Middle East and worries of a prolonged high interest rate regime after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.08% at 19,796.40 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.11% to 66,356.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

