INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on hawkish remarks from Fed's Powell

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday on caution after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the possibility of further rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index fell 0.07% to 18,844.05 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.10% to 63,459.22.

($1 = 82.0630 Indian Rupees)

