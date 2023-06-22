News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on hawkish central banks

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

June 22, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, following a decline in broader Asian equities as hawkish central banks sour appetite for risky assets and as domestic benchmarks began consolidating at near-record levels.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index fell 0.34% to 18,706.80 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.29% to 63,052.55.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.