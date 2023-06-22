INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on hawkish central banks

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, following a decline in broader Asian equities as hawkish central banks sour appetite for risky assets and as domestic benchmarks began consolidating at near-record levels.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index fell 0.34% to 18,706.80 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.29% to 63,052.55.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

