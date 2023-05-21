News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on caution over US debt ceiling talks

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

May 21, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Monday, tracking a slide in global equities ahead of the resumption of debt ceiling talks in the United States, which paused on Friday.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.01% at 18,201.95 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.11% to 61,660.99.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.