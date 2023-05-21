INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on caution over US debt ceiling talks

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares were off to a muted start on Monday, tracking a slide in global equities ahead of the resumption of debt ceiling talks in the United States, which paused on Friday.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.01% at 18,201.95 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.11% to 61,660.99.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

