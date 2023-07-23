INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on caution ahead of key cenbank meetings

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Monday, tracking Asian peers, on caution ahead of central bank meetings due later this week, while investors also digested quarterly results from top Nifty 50 firms.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.10% to 19,724.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.08% to 66,629.14, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

