INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower in final session of 2023

Dec 29

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Friday, the last session of 2023, as a pullback in high weightage financials and information technology (IT) shares after the recent rally weighed.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.24% to 21,726.20 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.24% to 72,234.35, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

The Nifty and BSE Sensex .BSESN have risen about 20% each this year and are on course for their best month of 2023 with 8% gains so far.

Both the blue-chip indexes are set to post their second-best year in six.

Meanwhile, the small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 have outperformed the benchmarks this year, having gained more than double that of Nifty and Sensex, despite valuation concerns.

Performance of key equity indexes in 2023 so far https://tmsnrt.rs/3tBYSus

India's Nifty set to log second best yearly gains in six years https://tmsnrt.rs/3trny8X

