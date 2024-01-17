News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, HDFC Bank extends slide

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower, led by financials as top private lender HDFC BankHDBK.NSextended its post-earnings decline, whilethe latest U.S. data dampened expectations of an early rate cut and weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.63% to 21,424.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.71% to 70,977.60, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

