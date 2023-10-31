INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials, metals

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by financials and metals, as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision for cues on future rate trajectory.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.24% at 19,035 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.27% to 63,702.80.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.