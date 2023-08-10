INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials, consumer stocks

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks as near-term domestic price concerns offset optimism over moderating U.S. inflation.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.23% at 19497.05 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.22% to 65,538.47 at 9:17 a.m. IST.

