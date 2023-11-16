INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedlower on Friday, dragged by financials after the Reserve Bank of India tightened consumer lending rules.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.38% at 19,690.05 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.34% to 65,761.19.

