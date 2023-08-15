INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by financials and energy stocks, amid concerns over a sharp rise in July domestic inflation.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.58% at 19,324.55 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.46% to 65,112.70 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

