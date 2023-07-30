INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedmarginally lower on Monday, dragged down by high weightage financials and consumer stocks, as investors consolidated their positions amid a slew of June quarter results.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.13% at 19,621.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.12% to 66,082.30 at 9:17 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.2250 Indian rupees)

