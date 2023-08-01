INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as weak global economic data spurs caution

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday tracking global peers, after weak economic data from the United States, euro zone and China triggered caution and weighed on risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.43% at 19,649.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.42% to 66,171.85 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

