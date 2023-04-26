INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as weak global cues dampen mood

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, as rising recession fears in the United States offset cautious optimism in domestic markets in a busy earnings week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.18% to 17,738 as of 9:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.13%.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN shedding 0.2%. Metal index .NIFTYMET fell nearly 1% on concerns over global demand and was the top sectoral loser.

Wall Street equities closed sharply lower overnight on soft economic data and disappointing earnings.

U.S. Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed, intensifying concerns of a potential recession in the near future. Asian markets remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, automotive components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd MAHN.NS jumped over 9% after reporting a 73% year-on-year rise in net profit in the March quarter.

Stove Kraft Ltd STOE.NS climbed nearly 4% after Emerging Business Fund bought a 0.91% stake in the kitchen appliances maker on April 25 through bulk deals.

On the flip side, cigarettes maker VST Industries Ltd VSTI.NS lost 4% on reporting a more than 21% fall in net profit in the fourth quarter.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS, Bajaj Finance Ltd BJFN.NS, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd SBIL.NS, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd HDFL.NS, L&T Technology Services Ltd LTEH.NS are among the companies reporting their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

($1 = 81.8790 Indian rupees)

