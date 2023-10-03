News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as US rate concerns weigh

October 03, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking a fall in Asian peers, as fresh economic data spurred concerns around U.S. interest rates and weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.60% at 19,402.50, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.63% to 65,084.30.

