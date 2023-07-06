News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as US jobs data fuels rate concerns

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 06, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global peers, after data indicating strength in the U.S. labour market fuelled concerns of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.32% at 19,435.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.25% to 65,623.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.