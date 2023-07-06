INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as US jobs data fuels rate concerns

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global peers, after data indicating strength in the U.S. labour market fuelled concerns of further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.32% at 19,435.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.25% to 65,623.40, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.