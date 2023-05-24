News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as US debt talks trigger caution

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

May 24, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continued with no resolution in sight and weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.11% at 18,266.15 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.04% to 61,758.92.

($1 = 82.7271 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.