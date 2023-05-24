INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as US debt talks trigger caution

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities as U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continued with no resolution in sight and weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.11% at 18,266.15 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.04% to 61,758.92.

($1 = 82.7271 Indian rupees)

