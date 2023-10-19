INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Powell fans rate worries

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips opened lower on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments fanned worries over higher-for-longer interest rates, adding to mounting concerns over the Middle East crisis.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.51% at 19,525.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.42% to 65,355.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

