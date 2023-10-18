INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Middle East tensions trigger global selloff

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a selloff in global stocks, on worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East which have triggered volatility in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.57% at 19,559.30 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.59% to 65,497.61.

