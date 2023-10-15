INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Middle East conflict rattles nerves

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedmarginally lower on Monday amid declines in global markets and rise in oil prices due to nervousness around escalating violence in the Middle East, while investors awaited the quarterly results of India's top private lender HDFC Bank.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.18% at 19,715.25 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.20% to 66,132.68.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

