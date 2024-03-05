News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as IT stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

March 05, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by information technology stocks ahead of a key U.S. jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.24% to 22,302.70 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 0.24% to 73,497.32.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com; 8800437922;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.