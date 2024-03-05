INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as IT stocks weigh

BENGALURU, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, dragged by information technology stocks ahead of a key U.S. jobs data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.24% to 22,302.70 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 0.24% to 73,497.32.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com; 8800437922;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.