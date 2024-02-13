INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as hot US inflation spurs rate worries

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation fuelled concerns of further delay in the easing rates and weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.76% at 21,578.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.73% at 71,035.25, as of 9:15 a.m IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

