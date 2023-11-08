INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as financials slip

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday dragged by financials, though a drop in oil prices to their lowest levels in more than three months capped losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.12% at 19,419.70 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.12% to 64,897.40.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

