INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Fed rate worries, China concerns weigh

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday amid an overnight slide in U.S. equities on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.35% at 19,296.90 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.44% to 64,864.29 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

