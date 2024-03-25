News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as Fed-driven global rally hits a pause

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 25, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Updates at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits on the back of weekly gains, while Asian markets also reversed early gains as the global rally driven by optimism over U.S. interest rate outlook came to a pause.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.2% to 22,050, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN trimmed 0.26% to 72,643.19, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

