INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower as China deflation fears add to caution

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 08, 2023 — 11:52 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:20 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday as sentiment worsenedafter data fuelled deflation risks in China ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision on Thursday.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.10% at 19550.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.20% to 65,716.88 at 9:20 a.m. IST.

