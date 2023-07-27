INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower amid weak global cues

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedlower on Friday amid weak global cues, while investors awaited a slate of quarterly earnings due through the day.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.17% at 19,626.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.20% to 66,118.43 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

