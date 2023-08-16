INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower amid risk aversion in global equities

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in Asian peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.14% at 19,436.30 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.15% to 65,439.50 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.