INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower amid global slide

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking Asian peers on caution after Fitch's downgrade of the United States' credit rating, while analysts expect further consolidation in the markets.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.34% at 19,460.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.35% to 65,563.19 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

