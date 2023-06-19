INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower ahead of Powell testimony

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, as caution prevailed across global equities a day ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index fell 0.10% to 18,739.10 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.07% to 63,123.17.

