INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower after record rally

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 17, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Monday after rallying to record highs for most of this month, while other Asian markets were subdued ahead of Japan's monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI lost 0.35% to 21,381.30 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.45% to 71,168.57, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

