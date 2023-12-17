INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower after record rally

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex opened lower on Monday after rallying to record highs for most of this month, while other Asian markets were subdued ahead of Japan's monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI lost 0.35% to 21,381.30 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.45% to 71,168.57, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

