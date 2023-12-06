INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower after recent rally

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes opened lower on Thursday after hitting fresh record highs in a previous three sessions, while global stocks extended fall as the market rally faded.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI shed 0.28% to 20,878.35 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.28% to 69,458.30 as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

