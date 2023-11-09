News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower after Powell keeps rate hike option on tap

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 09, 2023 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking a drop in global stocks, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is not confident that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.26% at 19,342.20 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.35% to 64,605.

($1 = 83.2870 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

