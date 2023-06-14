INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower after Fed's hawkish pause

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedmarginally lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left rates unchanged as anticipated but hinted at the possibility of more hikes later this year.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.09% at 18,739.95 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.13% to 63,121.05.

($1 = 82.1659 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

