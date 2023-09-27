INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, weak global cues limit gains

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up at open on Thursday, helped by gains in banks and metal companies, while weaker global equities markets limited gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.1% at 19,742 points as of 09:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.16% to 66,240 points.

The bank index .NSEBANK rose 0.3% and metals .NIFTYMET gained 0.5%.

