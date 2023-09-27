News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, weak global cues limit gains

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

September 27, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up at open on Thursday, helped by gains in banks and metal companies, while weaker global equities markets limited gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.1% at 19,742 points as of 09:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.16% to 66,240 points.

The bank index .NSEBANK rose 0.3% and metals .NIFTYMET gained 0.5%.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.