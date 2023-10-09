INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking rebound in global stocks

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in global stocks on easing U.S. rate concerns while the military conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continued to weigh on risk sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.33% at 19,577.20 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.41% to 65,771.46.

($1 = 83.2400 Indian rupees)

