INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking rebound in global peers

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by banks after top lender HDFC Bank reported net profit in September quarter,while a rebound in global stocks and moderation in oil prices aided sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.44% at 19,818.15 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.46% to 66,471.84.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

