INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers on cooling US inflation

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 12, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers after moderation in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment and outweighedconcerns over higher-than-expected domestic inflation.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.35% at 19,452, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.36% to 65,636.60 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

