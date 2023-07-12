INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers on cooling US inflation

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers after moderation in U.S. inflation boosted sentiment and outweighedconcerns over higher-than-expected domestic inflation.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.35% at 19,452, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.36% to 65,636.60 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.