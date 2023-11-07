INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central bank could be near the end of its policy tightening cycle.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.09% at 19,425.95 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.04% to 64,970.22.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sohini Goswami)

