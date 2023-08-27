INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday tracking Asian peers after China announced new measures to support its struggling markets, and as the markets weathered a slightly hawkish U.S. interest rate outlook.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.29% at 19,322.70 at 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.25% to 65,044.97.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.