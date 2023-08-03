News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

August 03, 2023 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking Asian peers on hopes of measures to support the economic recovery in China.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.41% at 19,460.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.34% to 65,456.55 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

