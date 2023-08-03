INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking Asian peers on hopes of measures to support the economic recovery in China.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.41% at 19,460.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.34% to 65,456.55 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.