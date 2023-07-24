News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

July 24, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers on China's pledge to provide policy support to aid economic recovery, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and key corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.14% to 19,699.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.09% to 66,444.68, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

