INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a rise in their Asian peers as gains in Wall Street and hopes of a China stimulus package boost risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.30% at 19,414.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.27% to 65,527.68, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

