INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, tracking Asia on US rate cut optimism

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher at start of the last trading week of 2023, tracking gains in some Asian stocks, after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.18% to 21,387.95 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.12% higher to 71,191.52 as of 9:22 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.