INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, tracking Asia on US rate cut optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

December 25, 2023 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher at start of the last trading week of 2023, tracking gains in some Asian stocks, after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.18% to 21,387.95 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.12% higher to 71,191.52 as of 9:22 a.m. IST.

