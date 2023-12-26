INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher, tracking Asia and US on Fed rate cut bets

Updates at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia and an overnight rally in U.S. stocks, amid bets that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates early next year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.41% to 21,529.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.39% higher at 71,618.48 as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

