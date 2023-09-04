News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher; small-, mid-caps outperform

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 04, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Tuesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, while the more domestically focussed mid-caps and small-caps hit fresh record highs.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.15% at 19,560.50 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P .BSESN rose 0.09% to 65,677.89.BSE Sensex

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.